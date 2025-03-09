Left Menu

Fiery Mishap: Gas Pipeline Blaze Injures Three in Mumbai

A gas pipeline fire in Mumbai's Andheri area injured three individuals early Sunday. Two vehicles were also affected. The injured, suffering varying degrees of burns, were taken to a local trauma center. Firefighters extinguished the blaze within an hour, with the cause still under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 09:37 IST
Fiery Mishap: Gas Pipeline Blaze Injures Three in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident in the early hours of Sunday, a fire erupted from a leaking gas pipeline in Mumbai's Andheri area, leaving three individuals injured, an official disclosed.

The blaze damaged two vehicles and occurred at 12:35 AM when a gas supply line by Mahanagar Gas Limited ignited on a road passing through Sher-E-Punjab society.

Firefighters managed to control the 'level-one' fire, with water tankers and fire engines reaching the scene promptly. The injured are receiving treatment at Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre, while the cause remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

