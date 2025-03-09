Fiery Mishap: Gas Pipeline Blaze Injures Three in Mumbai

In a dramatic incident in the early hours of Sunday, a fire erupted from a leaking gas pipeline in Mumbai's Andheri area, leaving three individuals injured, an official disclosed.

The blaze damaged two vehicles and occurred at 12:35 AM when a gas supply line by Mahanagar Gas Limited ignited on a road passing through Sher-E-Punjab society.

Firefighters managed to control the 'level-one' fire, with water tankers and fire engines reaching the scene promptly. The injured are receiving treatment at Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre, while the cause remains under investigation.

