Fiery Mishap: Gas Pipeline Blaze Injures Three in Mumbai
A gas pipeline fire in Mumbai's Andheri area injured three individuals early Sunday. Two vehicles were also affected. The injured, suffering varying degrees of burns, were taken to a local trauma center. Firefighters extinguished the blaze within an hour, with the cause still under investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 09:37 IST
In a dramatic incident in the early hours of Sunday, a fire erupted from a leaking gas pipeline in Mumbai's Andheri area, leaving three individuals injured, an official disclosed.
The blaze damaged two vehicles and occurred at 12:35 AM when a gas supply line by Mahanagar Gas Limited ignited on a road passing through Sher-E-Punjab society.
Firefighters managed to control the 'level-one' fire, with water tankers and fire engines reaching the scene promptly. The injured are receiving treatment at Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre, while the cause remains under investigation.
