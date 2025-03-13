Left Menu

Retention Wall Collapse Injures Three in Pahalgam

In Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, a section of a retention wall collapsed, injuring three individuals. The collapse occurred near the taxi stand in the tourist resort town due to continuous rains. The injured have been hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A retention wall portion collapsed in the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, injuring three individuals. Officials confirmed the incident occurred on Thursday.

The collapse, which took place near the Pahalgam taxi stand, was attributed to unremitting rainfall in the area.

All three injured persons were promptly admitted to a hospital for treatment, with local authorities closely monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

