Swift Response Prevents Major Disaster in Delhi’s Okhla Fire

A fire erupted at a warehouse located in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase 1, a fire services official reported on Thursday. The incident prompted a significant emergency response.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a distress call was received at 2:48 pm reporting flames near Balaji Dharam Kanta. Firefighters promptly arrived on the scene equipped with multiple water tenders.

After three hours of relentless effort, the team succeeded in containing the fire, thereby averting a potential disaster. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)