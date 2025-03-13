Left Menu

Swift Response Prevents Major Disaster in Delhi’s Okhla Fire

A fire broke out at a godown in Okhla, Delhi. The Delhi Fire Services responded with 24 water tenders to control the blaze. Despite the intensity, the fire was controlled within three hours, preventing it from spreading to nearby areas. No casualties were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:36 IST
A fire erupted at a warehouse located in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase 1, a fire services official reported on Thursday. The incident prompted a significant emergency response.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a distress call was received at 2:48 pm reporting flames near Balaji Dharam Kanta. Firefighters promptly arrived on the scene equipped with multiple water tenders.

After three hours of relentless effort, the team succeeded in containing the fire, thereby averting a potential disaster. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

