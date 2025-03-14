Tireless Tunnel Rescue Mission: Search for Seven Continues

The relentless search for seven individuals trapped in a partially collapsed SLBC project tunnel reached its 21st day with continued urgency on Friday.

Personnel from multiple organizations involved in the rescue entered the tunnel early Friday, equipped with the necessary tools, according to an official statement.

Rescue experts, including state-run Singareni Collieries miners and specialized rat miners, are excavating potential areas identified as possible locations of the missing individuals.

The Kerala police employed their Human Remains Detection Dogs (HRDD) in the tunnel, complemented by robots from a Hyderabad-based company which are operational in hazardous zones inaccessible to humans.

These robots are reportedly 15 times more efficient in adverse conditions, according to official sources.

The 24/7 operation involves multiple teams, such as the Army, NDRF, SDRF, HRDD, and Singareni Collieries, all devoted to the mission.

The body of Gurpreet Singh, a TBM operator, was recovered last week and has been returned to his family in Punjab.

Seven individuals, including engineers and laborers from various states, remain missing after a tunnel section collapsed on February 22.

