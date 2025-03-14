Left Menu

Tremors in Sulawesi: Earthquake Strikes Indonesia

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Sulawesi, Indonesia, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. Authorities are assessing the impact as residents brace for aftershocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Friday, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers below the surface.

As tremors were felt across the region, local authorities began assessing potential damage and preparing for any subsequent aftershocks. Geological experts are closely monitoring the situation to ensure accurate information is relayed to emergency services and residents.

Indonesia, frequently affected by seismic activity due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, continues to fortify its disaster readiness measures to mitigate the impacts of such natural phenomena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

