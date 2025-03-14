Tremors in Sulawesi: Earthquake Strikes Indonesia

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Friday, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers below the surface.

As tremors were felt across the region, local authorities began assessing potential damage and preparing for any subsequent aftershocks. Geological experts are closely monitoring the situation to ensure accurate information is relayed to emergency services and residents.

Indonesia, frequently affected by seismic activity due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, continues to fortify its disaster readiness measures to mitigate the impacts of such natural phenomena.

