Tragic Gorge Plunge Claims Lives in Chakrata

An unfortunate incident unfolded in the picturesque Chakrata region, where a car accident claimed two lives and left two individuals injured.

The mishap occurred on Bundel Road, with the driver reportedly losing control, causing the car to plummet into a 900-metre-deep gorge near Lokhanadi. Authorities confirmed that four people were in the vehicle at the time.

Swift action by the State Disaster Response Force alongside local police facilitated prompt rescue and relief operations. The injured were promptly transported to the hospital, while the identities of the deceased are yet to be revealed.

