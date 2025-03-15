Left Menu

Tragic Gorge Plunge Claims Lives in Chakrata

A car accident in Chakrata resulted in two fatalities and two injuries when the vehicle fell into a 900-metre-deep gorge. The incident occurred on Bundel Road after the driver lost control. Rescue operations were conducted by the State Disaster Response Force, and the injured were taken to a hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:17 IST
Tragic Gorge Plunge Claims Lives in Chakrata
  • India

An unfortunate incident unfolded in the picturesque Chakrata region, where a car accident claimed two lives and left two individuals injured.

The mishap occurred on Bundel Road, with the driver reportedly losing control, causing the car to plummet into a 900-metre-deep gorge near Lokhanadi. Authorities confirmed that four people were in the vehicle at the time.

Swift action by the State Disaster Response Force alongside local police facilitated prompt rescue and relief operations. The injured were promptly transported to the hospital, while the identities of the deceased are yet to be revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

