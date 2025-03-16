Left Menu

Destructive Tornado Outbreak Ravages US: Death Toll Rises Amidst Severe Weather

A series of destructive tornadoes and severe weather events swept across parts of the US, particularly affecting Missouri and Arkansas, causing fatalities and extensive property damage. The storms also triggered wildfires and dust storms, with authorities declaring states of emergency and enforcing evacuations in various regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oklahomacity | Updated: 16-03-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 00:01 IST
In a series of devastating weather events, violent tornadoes tore through parts of the US, resulting in at least 17 fatalities and widespread destruction. With winds advancing east into the Mississippi Valley and Deep South, Missouri reported the highest number of casualties, with 11 confirmed deaths.

The severe conditions also led to executive declarations of emergency by Arkansas and Georgia, as the storm system triggered dust storms and wildfires across the region. The Texas Panhandle experienced fatal car crashes amidst the relentless dust storms.

Anticipated with further destructive potential, the extensive storm system involves hurricane-force winds affecting over 100 million Americans. Warnings for blizzards and wildfires remain in effect across various states, as experts remind the public of the extreme weather common in March.

