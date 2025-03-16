Left Menu

Twisted Fury: Tornadoes and Dust Storms Ravage the US

A powerful storm system ravaged parts of the US, spawning tornadoes and dust storms, resulting in at least 26 fatalities and numerous injuries. The devastation prompted states of emergency as communities faced widespread destruction. The weather system affected over 100 million people, causing blizzards, fires, and power outages across several states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oklahomacity | Updated: 16-03-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 05:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A catastrophic storm system tore through parts of the United States, unleashing devastating tornadoes and dust storms that claimed at least 26 lives and left countless injured. The violent weather razed schools, overturned vehicles, and toppled semitractors, leaving a swath of destruction across numerous states.

The death toll rose after a highway pileup in Kansas due to a dust storm killed eight people, involving at least 50 vehicles. Missouri bore the brunt, with scattered twisters leaving 12 dead, including a man crushed in his razed home. Disaster scenes depicted upside-down floors and scattered debris, as emergency responders struggled to cope with the aftermath.

The extreme weather impacted over 100 million Americans, triggering wildfires and power outages while authorities declared states of emergency in anticipation of further severe conditions. High winds, heavy snow, and extreme temperatures compounded the devastation, as communities grappled with the challenging recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

