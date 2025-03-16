Twisted Fury: Tornadoes and Dust Storms Ravage the US

A catastrophic storm system tore through parts of the United States, unleashing devastating tornadoes and dust storms that claimed at least 26 lives and left countless injured. The violent weather razed schools, overturned vehicles, and toppled semitractors, leaving a swath of destruction across numerous states.

The death toll rose after a highway pileup in Kansas due to a dust storm killed eight people, involving at least 50 vehicles. Missouri bore the brunt, with scattered twisters leaving 12 dead, including a man crushed in his razed home. Disaster scenes depicted upside-down floors and scattered debris, as emergency responders struggled to cope with the aftermath.

The extreme weather impacted over 100 million Americans, triggering wildfires and power outages while authorities declared states of emergency in anticipation of further severe conditions. High winds, heavy snow, and extreme temperatures compounded the devastation, as communities grappled with the challenging recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)