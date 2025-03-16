Gamini and Cubs Boost Cheetah Conservation at Kuno National Park
A pivotal moment for India's cheetah project as female cheetah Gamini and her cubs join the wild at Kuno National Park. The release follows prior translocations, aiming to bolster tourist interest and conservation efforts. The initiative currently sees 26 cheetahs in the park, with 14 cubs born locally.
In a significant step for India's cheetah conservation project, Gamini, a female cheetah, along with her four cubs, is set to be released into the wild at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. This development marks an exciting chapter in wildlife efforts expected to draw tourists eager to witness cheetahs in their natural habitat.
Sharing the news on social media, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the enhanced opportunity for visitors to see these majestic creatures firsthand. The number of cheetahs in the wild at the park will now increase to 17, contributing to the park's allure and conservation success.
Prime Minister Modi initiated the ambitious cheetah translocation project with the initial release of eight cheetahs in 2022. Following additional translocations from South Africa, the park currently boasts 26 cheetahs, 14 of which were born locally as part of India's broader efforts to enhance wildlife conservation and tourism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
