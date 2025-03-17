Tornado Tragedy: Storms Ravage Midwest and South

A new tornado watch was issued for portions of West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania by the National Weather Service on Sunday, as deadly storms have so far claimed at least 34 lives across six states since Friday.

The severe weather initially impacted the South and Midwest before moving eastward. Nearly 300,000 residents faced power outages by mid-afternoon Sunday, according to PowerOutage's website. Missouri reported the most fatalities, with 12 deaths across five counties, according to the state's highway patrol on X. Emergency management director Robbie Myers stated that more than 500 homes, a church, and a grocery store suffered destruction in Butler County, while a local mobile home park was 'totally destroyed.'

Rick Brittingham, a local resident, remarked, 'Everything around here is really bad. The trailer park up the street had fatalities,' highlighting the scale of destruction in the area. Similar devastation was noted in Mississippi, where Governor Tate Reeves confirmed six deaths and significant damage across 21 counties. Arkansas reported three fatalities and numerous injuries, whereas Kansas accounted for a deadly crash involving over 50 vehicles due to a dust storm, resulting in eight deaths. In Alabama, two people lost their lives, and Texas reported three deaths from dust storm-related crashes. The National Weather Service reported 39 potential tornadoes from Friday through midday Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)