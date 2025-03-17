Devastating Weather Unleashes Destruction Across America's Heartland

America's heartland faced devastation as severe weather systems unleashed tornadoes, high winds, and dust storms, leading to the tragic loss of at least 37 lives. Meteorologist Cody Snell warned that the threats persist for several regions, despite the cold front moving eastward.

The violent weather caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure, particularly in Alabama where tornadoes claimed three lives and destroyed numerous properties. In Missouri, the community is reeling with 12 reported fatalities as residents and authorities continue rescue efforts amidst vast debris.

Wildfires in Oklahoma and Texas added to the calamity, fueled by intense winds. The storm's impact stretched across various states, illustrating the catastrophic power nature wielded over the weekend, leaving communities to grapple with rebuilding lives and homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)