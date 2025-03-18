Left Menu

Pentagon's New Approach: Expanded Targeting of Iran-Backed Houthis

The Pentagon announced a new strategy for operations against Iran-backed Houthis, which now includes broader targeting criteria. This approach contrasts with previous policies under the former administration. The initial operations targeted more than 30 sites in Yemen, focusing on Houthi training grounds and drone experts.

The Pentagon announced on Monday a strategic shift in its operations against Iran-backed Houthi forces. This change involves a broader range of targets compared to the approach under the previous administration.

Lieutenant General Alex Grynkewich, overseeing Joint Staff operations, confirmed that the initial attacks in Yemen targeted over 30 sites. Among them were significant locations such as Houthi training facilities and areas associated with senior drone experts.

This expanded targeting indicates a deliberate escalation in efforts to undermine Houthi capabilities, reflecting a new phase in the Pentagon's broader Middle East policy.

