Pentagon's New Approach: Expanded Targeting of Iran-Backed Houthis

The Pentagon announced on Monday a strategic shift in its operations against Iran-backed Houthi forces. This change involves a broader range of targets compared to the approach under the previous administration.

Lieutenant General Alex Grynkewich, overseeing Joint Staff operations, confirmed that the initial attacks in Yemen targeted over 30 sites. Among them were significant locations such as Houthi training facilities and areas associated with senior drone experts.

This expanded targeting indicates a deliberate escalation in efforts to undermine Houthi capabilities, reflecting a new phase in the Pentagon's broader Middle East policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)