Left Menu

EU Pledges Aid to Post-Assad Syria Amidst Humanitarian Challenges

At a recent EU-led conference, donors committed 5.8 billion euros to aid Syria post-Assad. Despite reduced pledges compared to past years, EU officials see hope in recent agreements to integrate Kurdish forces. The dire humanitarian needs in Syria are compounded by reduced U.S. aid and ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 05:00 IST
EU Pledges Aid to Post-Assad Syria Amidst Humanitarian Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A European Union-led conference recently gathered in Brussels, where donors pledged 5.8 billion euros to assist Syria as it confronts humanitarian and security challenges following the fall of Bashar al-Assad. The financial commitments were notably less than the 7.5 billion euros pledged last year, largely due to cuts in U.S. aid.

This year's gathering marked a departure from the past as it was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani. European officials, aiming for a fresh start post-Assad, addressed the violent clashes in Syria between Islamist rulers and Assad loyalists, emphasizing the urgent humanitarian needs, especially the dire requirement for food aid for 12.9 million people.

The EU aims to maintain its support, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announcing an increased pledge for future assistance. Despite challenges, including an ongoing economic crisis, EU representatives expressed optimism, hoping for a collaborative reconstruction endeavor to help Syria reclaim its development lost over four decades of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025