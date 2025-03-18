EU Pledges Aid to Post-Assad Syria Amidst Humanitarian Challenges

A European Union-led conference recently gathered in Brussels, where donors pledged 5.8 billion euros to assist Syria as it confronts humanitarian and security challenges following the fall of Bashar al-Assad. The financial commitments were notably less than the 7.5 billion euros pledged last year, largely due to cuts in U.S. aid.

This year's gathering marked a departure from the past as it was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani. European officials, aiming for a fresh start post-Assad, addressed the violent clashes in Syria between Islamist rulers and Assad loyalists, emphasizing the urgent humanitarian needs, especially the dire requirement for food aid for 12.9 million people.

The EU aims to maintain its support, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announcing an increased pledge for future assistance. Despite challenges, including an ongoing economic crisis, EU representatives expressed optimism, hoping for a collaborative reconstruction endeavor to help Syria reclaim its development lost over four decades of conflict.

