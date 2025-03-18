Tragic Turn of Events: Man Dies on Way to Wife's Funeral

In a tragic series of events, a man named Sanjay died in a road accident while hastening home to attend to his wife Pooja's passing. The couple from Ramuapur Raghuveer village were eager to welcome their second child. However, Pooja died during childbirth, compounding the family tragedy.

Sanjay, aged 28, was accompanied by his younger brother Rinku on a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle struck them on National Highway-24 in Mirganj. Sanjay died on the spot, and Rinku suffered grave injuries and is receiving treatment in Bareilly.

The Mirganj police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the hit-and-run vehicle. The family plans to conduct a joint funeral for both Sanjay and Pooja.

(With inputs from agencies.)