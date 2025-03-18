Odisha's Battle to Preserve Royal Bengal Tigers and Leopards

In a disturbing revelation, Odisha's forest areas have seen the deaths of two Royal Bengal Tigers and a dozen leopards over the past three years, according to a state minister's report on Tuesday.

The government's intensified conservation efforts involve the setup of 214 anti-poaching camps and the deployment of advanced surveillance technologies. To address rising wildlife crimes, 255 poachers have been arrested, and 57 illegal firearms seized. Additionally, all but one village within the Similipal zone has been relocated to enhance wildlife habitats.

Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia emphasizes the state's commitment to preserving biodiversity, noting the approval of a 10-year conservation plan and a tiger migration scheme aimed at bolstering the tiger population in Similipal Tiger Reserve.

