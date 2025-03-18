Left Menu

Odisha's Battle to Preserve Royal Bengal Tigers and Leopards

The Odisha government combats wildlife crime as poachers kill two Royal Bengal Tigers and multiple leopards. Efforts include anti-poaching camps, forest patrolling, and advanced technology. With a reported 30 tigers in the state, the Similipal Tiger Reserve plays a crucial role in conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing revelation, Odisha's forest areas have seen the deaths of two Royal Bengal Tigers and a dozen leopards over the past three years, according to a state minister's report on Tuesday.

The government's intensified conservation efforts involve the setup of 214 anti-poaching camps and the deployment of advanced surveillance technologies. To address rising wildlife crimes, 255 poachers have been arrested, and 57 illegal firearms seized. Additionally, all but one village within the Similipal zone has been relocated to enhance wildlife habitats.

Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia emphasizes the state's commitment to preserving biodiversity, noting the approval of a 10-year conservation plan and a tiger migration scheme aimed at bolstering the tiger population in Similipal Tiger Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

