Tragedy Strikes as Boat Capsizes in Matatila Dam: Search Continues

In a tragic incident, seven people, including three women and four children, are feared to have drowned after a boat capsized in Matatila Dam, Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh.

The accident occurred during a crossing to a temple located on an island in the dam. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance to the victims' families but did not confirm the exact number of casualties. So far, eight individuals have been rescued with the help of villagers.

A dedicated search operation involving divers is ongoing. Eyewitnesses reported that the boat began taking on water before it sank. Support continues for affected families, and investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)