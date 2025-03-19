Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Boat Capsizes in Matatila Dam: Search Continues

Seven individuals, including three women and four children, are feared drowned after a boat capsized in Matatila Dam, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred while they were headed to a temple. Eight people were rescued. A search operation is underway to locate the missing individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 00:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, seven people, including three women and four children, are feared to have drowned after a boat capsized in Matatila Dam, Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh.

The accident occurred during a crossing to a temple located on an island in the dam. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance to the victims' families but did not confirm the exact number of casualties. So far, eight individuals have been rescued with the help of villagers.

A dedicated search operation involving divers is ongoing. Eyewitnesses reported that the boat began taking on water before it sank. Support continues for affected families, and investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

