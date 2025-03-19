Left Menu

Unexpected Revelation: Volcanic Preservation of Vulture Feathers

A fossilized vulture found in central Italy reveals unusually preserved three-dimensional feathers due to volcanic deposits. This discovery sheds light on fossilization processes, as researchers use advanced techniques to study the unique specimen. The composition of the feathers, made with zeolite, marks a new fossilization method.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cork | Updated: 19-03-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 09:28 IST
Unexpected Revelation: Volcanic Preservation of Vulture Feathers
A remarkable fossilized vulture, discovered in central Italy, has captivated scientists by revealing feathers preserved in three dimensions due to volcanic deposits. The find offers groundbreaking insights into the fossilization process, highlighting the potential for new research avenues in palaeontology.

The fossil, initially found in 1889 in the slopes of Mount Tuscolo, was mostly disregarded until recent technological advancements sparked renewed interest. Researchers, led by Dawid Iurino, used CT scanning and advanced microscopy to detail the unique preservation of the vulture's plumage.

Notably, the feathers exhibited an exceptional preservation in zeolite, a mineral formed by volcanic ash dissolution. This discovery suggests a new method of fossilization, sparking interest in other volcanic deposits as promising paleontological sites.

