Unexpected Revelation: Volcanic Preservation of Vulture Feathers

A remarkable fossilized vulture, discovered in central Italy, has captivated scientists by revealing feathers preserved in three dimensions due to volcanic deposits. The find offers groundbreaking insights into the fossilization process, highlighting the potential for new research avenues in palaeontology.

The fossil, initially found in 1889 in the slopes of Mount Tuscolo, was mostly disregarded until recent technological advancements sparked renewed interest. Researchers, led by Dawid Iurino, used CT scanning and advanced microscopy to detail the unique preservation of the vulture's plumage.

Notably, the feathers exhibited an exceptional preservation in zeolite, a mineral formed by volcanic ash dissolution. This discovery suggests a new method of fossilization, sparking interest in other volcanic deposits as promising paleontological sites.

