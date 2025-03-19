Left Menu

Space Odyssey: The Challenges of NASA's Protracted Mission

The article provides an overview of NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams' extended mission, the proposed board changes at Ricardo by Science Group, Nvidia's delay in adopting optical chip technology, and the UN's report on rising global temperatures leading to accelerated ice loss and sea level rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a call for change, Science Group has renewed its push for a board shakeup at British consultancy firm Ricardo after its proposal to replace the chair and two directors was rebuffed.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams completed a challenging nine-month mission in space, returning safely with a splashdown off Florida's coast, drawing attention to the issues with Boeing's Starliner.

Meanwhile, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the need for further development before adopting power-saving optical chip technology, as the UN warned of record temperatures, ice loss, and rising sea levels in its annual climate report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

