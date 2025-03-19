Space Odyssey: The Challenges of NASA's Protracted Mission
The article provides an overview of NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams' extended mission, the proposed board changes at Ricardo by Science Group, Nvidia's delay in adopting optical chip technology, and the UN's report on rising global temperatures leading to accelerated ice loss and sea level rise.
In a call for change, Science Group has renewed its push for a board shakeup at British consultancy firm Ricardo after its proposal to replace the chair and two directors was rebuffed.
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams completed a challenging nine-month mission in space, returning safely with a splashdown off Florida's coast, drawing attention to the issues with Boeing's Starliner.
Meanwhile, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the need for further development before adopting power-saving optical chip technology, as the UN warned of record temperatures, ice loss, and rising sea levels in its annual climate report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
