Alt Carbon and Mitsubishi Forge Partnership for Carbon Removal Revolution

Alt Carbon and Mitsubishi Corporation have partnered to scale carbon removal in South Asia. Using Enhanced Rock Weathering (ERW) technology, they aim to trap carbon dioxide in ocean sinks. Alt Carbon, recognized for its innovation, seeks to pioneer carbon removal on a gigaton scale in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant stride towards climate change mitigation, Mitsubishi Corporation and Alt Carbon have entered into a partnership agreement aimed at enhancing carbon removal efforts in South Asia. The collaboration focuses on leveraging Enhanced Rock Weathering (ERW) technology, a groundbreaking process that sequesters carbon dioxide by using crushed basalt rock spread over agricultural land.

This innovative ERW technique naturally reacts with rainwater to capture atmospheric CO2 and store it within the soil, later transporting it to the ocean, where it remains locked for millennia. Alt Carbon, a leading player in the carbon removal sector, is uniquely positioned to dominate the ERW market with its advanced technology.

The partnership aims to target carbon reduction at scale, with Alt Carbon setting ambitious targets to remove substantial amounts of CO2 within the next decade. The strategic alliance is a critical move to create a sustainable future and support global commitments to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)

