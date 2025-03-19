Historic Return: Astronauts' Courage Shines Bright as They Splash Down to Earth

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore made a triumphant return to Earth after enduring an unintended nine-month mission at the International Space Station, attributed to a Boeing spacecraft glitch. Their journey, marked by immense resilience, culminated early Wednesday off the Florida Panhandle.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar commended their remarkable patience and bravery, heralding their safe return as a beacon of inspiration. Gangwar extended heartfelt congratulations to both the astronauts and the scientists involved in this historic space mission.

Aboard the SpaceX capsule, the astronauts splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico and quickly emerged to cheers and cameras. Their return signifies a significant achievement for space exploration and human perseverance.

