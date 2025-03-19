India's Bold Leadership in Global Climate Action: Building a Sustainable Future

India is not only responding to the climate crisis but also playing a pivotal role in shaping the global agenda through decisive actions and innovative policies, according to Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Speaking at the 'India 2047: Building a Climate-Resilient Future' conference, Singh emphasized India's commitment to sustainable development and proactive climate measures. He pointed out significant achievements, including a 36% reduction in emission intensity from 2005 to 2020 and a substantial increase in non-fossil fuel energy sources.

The conference aims to create practical solutions for a climate-resilient future, tackling key areas such as climate science, health impacts, and urban planning. Despite these efforts, Singh acknowledged the challenge of adaptation finance, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced international financial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)