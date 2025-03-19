Delhi's Determined Drain De-Clogging Drive

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is taking decisive action to address the perennial issue of waterlogging during monsoons. The new administration is prioritizing the de-silting of drains, a long-neglected task, with full force and fresh strategies.

Gupta, alongside Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, inspected the progress of ongoing de-silting efforts at the Sunehri Pul drain. She highlighted the neglect of the previous government, emphasizing the BJP's proactive measures, including the deployment of advanced machinery.

The de-silting initiative involves coordination among multiple agencies and aims to develop a sustainable drainage maintenance plan. The government's resolve is to avert waterlogging issues through innovative solutions and unwavering commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)