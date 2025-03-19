Delhi's Determined Drain De-Clogging Drive
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her government are tackling the city's waterlogging woes head-on. They’re focusing on comprehensive drain de-silting, starting with major drainage systems, to prevent flooding. A collaborative approach with innovative machines and a long-term plan is underway to ensure proper drainage.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is taking decisive action to address the perennial issue of waterlogging during monsoons. The new administration is prioritizing the de-silting of drains, a long-neglected task, with full force and fresh strategies.
Gupta, alongside Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, inspected the progress of ongoing de-silting efforts at the Sunehri Pul drain. She highlighted the neglect of the previous government, emphasizing the BJP's proactive measures, including the deployment of advanced machinery.
The de-silting initiative involves coordination among multiple agencies and aims to develop a sustainable drainage maintenance plan. The government's resolve is to avert waterlogging issues through innovative solutions and unwavering commitment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
