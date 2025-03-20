Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Powai High-Rise, No Casualties Reported

A fire erupted in the Sai Sapphire building in Powai, Mumbai, on Thursday morning, though no casualties occurred. The blaze spread through the electric duct, leading to dense smoke on several floors. Over 50 residents were evacuated safely, and the fire was extinguished in under three hours.

Updated: 20-03-2025 14:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a 23-storey building located in Powai, Mumbai, on Thursday morning. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, an official has confirmed.

The blaze originated at the Sai Sapphire building around 9:30 a.m., rapidly spreading through the electric duct, which caused dense smoke to engulf several floors, according to police officials.

Fire brigade personnel successfully evacuated more than 50 residents via the staircase. The flames were extinguished within two-and-a-half hours, while the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

