Blaze Erupts in Powai High-Rise, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in a 23-storey building located in Powai, Mumbai, on Thursday morning. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, an official has confirmed.

The blaze originated at the Sai Sapphire building around 9:30 a.m., rapidly spreading through the electric duct, which caused dense smoke to engulf several floors, according to police officials.

Fire brigade personnel successfully evacuated more than 50 residents via the staircase. The flames were extinguished within two-and-a-half hours, while the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)