Delhi Government Cracks Down on Infrastructure Neglect: PWD Minister Verma Speaks Out

In a bid to tackle the growing inefficiency within Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD), Minister Parvesh Verma has lashed out against government officials, citing their complacency in handling the city's infrastructure needs. On Friday, Verma expressed his disappointment over the unsatisfactory condition of a drain near Akshardham Temple in Patparganj and ordered the immediate suspension of a PWD executive engineer responsible for the oversight.

The minister's remarks follow a written complaint by Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta regarding the non-responsiveness of officials to communications from MLAs. Verma, during a recent field visit, highlighted the critical state of the entire infrastructure system in Delhi. "The BJP government is determined to rejuvenate the city's infrastructure by hitting the streets and conducting thorough field investigations," he stated. Verma affirmed the need for direct accountability, especially concerning officials paid from public funds, and revealed plans to enhance sewage treatment capacities impacting the Yamuna.

Verma's rigorous inspection protocol discovered degrading drainage lines along NH 9 Service Lane in Patparganj. He demanded prompt intervention and issued a stern warning to senior PWD officials about the consequences of negligence, emphasizing that effective infrastructure maintenance is essential for Delhi's progress. New measures require field officials to perform daily inspections and document findings through the PWD e-monitoring app, ensuring transparency and swift corrective action.

(With inputs from agencies.)