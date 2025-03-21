Unveiling Dharavi: A Landmark Redevelopment Project in Mumbai

The Mumbai-based Dharavi Redevelopment Project is breaking new ground by pledging housing for all slum residents, ensuring city-wide accommodation for those deemed ineligible. State minister Ashish Shelar dispelled rumors on Friday, asserting that the land hasn't been handed over to billionaire Gautam Adani.

Addressing the assembly, Shelar targeted critics by urging them to present official records validating such claims, reiterating that the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority, a state entity, owns the land. Managed by DRPPL, the project will funnel 20 percent of contractual profits back to the government.

In a groundbreaking move, the government has also set aside 37 percent of the 430-acre area for recreational purposes. While the project carries special provisions for the eligible and ineligible slum dwellers, separate measures are also in place for those on railway land. Coordination with the Central government is ongoing to expedite these initiatives.

