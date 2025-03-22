Tribal Unrest: Flyover Sparks Tension in Ranchi

In Ranchi, tribal activists took to the streets to enforce an 18-hour bandh, voicing opposition to a flyover project near the Sarna Sthal, a sacred tribal site. Protest actions included burning tyres and road blockades, primarily on the city's outskirts.

Roads such as the Ranchi-Lohardaga highway saw disruption near Titla Chowk as protesters convened at Kanke Chowk and other strategic areas, dramatically decreasing the usual traffic flow. Activists argue that a ramp in Siram Toli blocks access to the religious landmark and threatens sanctity during massive gatherings, such as the Sarhul festival.

These events prompted security measures by the Ranchi police, who advised demonstrators to keep protests orderly. Launched in August 2022, the Rs 340-crore elevated road, including a railway line overpass, aims to connect Siram Toli with Mecon to ease traffic but has sparked significant community dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)