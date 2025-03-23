Highway Construction Incident Injures Two in Saharanpur

In an unfortunate incident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway project, two labourers sustained injuries after a construction pillar collapsed in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Deoband Circle Officer, Ravikant Parashar, the mishap occurred while the pillar was being relocated using machinery. It is suspected that the pillar may have slipped during the process, resulting in injuries to the workers' legs, with one labourer suffering a fracture.

NHAI officials have assured that no individuals were trapped under the fallen structure, but precautionary checks are being conducted to ensure safety at the construction site.

