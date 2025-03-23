Left Menu

Highway Construction Incident Injures Two in Saharanpur

Two labourers were injured when a pillar collapsed on the under-construction Delhi-Dehradun highway in Saharanpur. The pillar fell during relocation. One labourer suffered a fracture. NHAI officials confirmed no one was trapped but are conducting thorough checks as a precautionary measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 23-03-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unfortunate incident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway project, two labourers sustained injuries after a construction pillar collapsed in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Deoband Circle Officer, Ravikant Parashar, the mishap occurred while the pillar was being relocated using machinery. It is suspected that the pillar may have slipped during the process, resulting in injuries to the workers' legs, with one labourer suffering a fracture.

NHAI officials have assured that no individuals were trapped under the fallen structure, but precautionary checks are being conducted to ensure safety at the construction site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

