Debate Intensifies Over Seechewal Pond Cleaning Model in Punjab
Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has lambasted the AAP government for its adoption of environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal's technique for cleaning village ponds, denouncing it as a 'failed model'. Bajwa proposed that institutions like Punjab Engineer College University or Thapar Institute be consulted for technical insights on pond cleaning projects to address water recharge issues.
Notably, Seechewal, also an AAP Rajya Sabha MP, has earned recognition for his extensive work in cleansing the Kali Bein rivulet. This prompted parliamentary discussions during the ongoing budget session, where Rural Development Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond revealed that several ponds were developed using Seechewal and Thapar techniques in the Bathinda Rural district.
Despite criticisms from Bajwa, AAP members strongly defended Seechewal's model, highlighting its scientific basis. Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh further vouched for the model's credibility, urging for apologies over disparaging remarks while emphasizing Seechewal's significant contributions to environmental conservation.
