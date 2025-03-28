Earthquake Triggers High-Rise Collapse in Bangkok
A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Bangkok, causing a high-rise under construction to collapse near Chatuchak Market. Authorities have yet to determine any casualties. A widely circulated video captured the moment the building fell, sending construction debris into the air and causing panic among witnesses.
A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Bangkok on Friday, leading to the collapse of a high-rise building under construction in the city.
The dramatic incident, captured on video and shared widely across social media, shows the crane-topped building crumbling into a dense cloud of dust while panicked onlookers flee the scene.
Authorities, including local police, are responding to the site near the bustling Chatuchak Market. There is currently no confirmed information on the number of workers present during the time of collapse or any potential casualties.
