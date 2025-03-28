Mild Tremors Jolt Kolkata and Imphal After Bangkok Quake

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake shook Bangkok, sending mild tremors as far as Kolkata and Imphal. The epicenter was pinpointed to central Myanmar, approximately 50 km east of Monywa.

Reports from Kolkata indicate that mild tremors were felt in the city and its surrounding areas. Fortunately, official sources confirmed that there were no damages or casualties linked to the tremors.

In Imphal, the quake triggered panic among residents, especially in the densely populated Thangal Bazar area which is home to numerous old, multi-storey buildings. Police reassured the public by stating that no damage has been reported in the region so far.

