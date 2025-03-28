Seismic Shock: Earthquake Rocks Southeast Asia, Revealing Vulnerabilities

A devastating earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, causing widespread destruction due to the shaking frequency matching the natural vibration of buildings, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

O P Mishra from the NCS emphasized the critical role of soil liquefaction, which compromised structural integrity in areas like Bangkok, despite its distance from the epicenter in Myanmar's Mandalay.

The earthquake, originating along the Sagaing Fault, was followed by seven aftershocks and has led to a state of emergency in Myanmar. At least three deaths and significant infrastructure collapse have been reported in Bangkok.

(With inputs from agencies.)