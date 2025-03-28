Left Menu

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Rocks Southeast Asia, Revealing Vulnerabilities

A massive earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand, causing severe damage due to soil liquefaction and frequency matching with building vibrations. The earthquake's epicenter was in Mandalay, Myanmar, and its impact extended to Bangkok, with multiple aftershocks felt. The region has faced similar seismic events historically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:14 IST
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Rocks Southeast Asia, Revealing Vulnerabilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, causing widespread destruction due to the shaking frequency matching the natural vibration of buildings, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

O P Mishra from the NCS emphasized the critical role of soil liquefaction, which compromised structural integrity in areas like Bangkok, despite its distance from the epicenter in Myanmar's Mandalay.

The earthquake, originating along the Sagaing Fault, was followed by seven aftershocks and has led to a state of emergency in Myanmar. At least three deaths and significant infrastructure collapse have been reported in Bangkok.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025