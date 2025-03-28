Left Menu

Devastating Quake in Thailand and Myanmar: Indian Embassy Issues Helpline

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook Thailand and Myanmar, causing significant casualties and prompting the Indian Embassy to issue a helpline number for Indian nationals in Thailand. The quake struck near Mandalay, Myanmar, resulting in at least 144 deaths. In Bangkok, construction collapses led to further fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:25 IST
Devastating Quake in Thailand and Myanmar: Indian Embassy Issues Helpline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the regions of Thailand and Myanmar, causing devastation and prompting immediate emergency responses. The Indian Embassy in Thailand has quickly issued a helpline number, urging Indian nationals to reach out in times of need.

The earthquake had its epicentre near the city of Mandalay in Myanmar, shaking the ground at midday with a depth recorded at 10 kilometres, reported by the United States Geological Survey. The calamitous tremors resulted in at least 144 fatalities in Myanmar and injured 730 individuals. In Bangkok, the collapse of a high-rise under construction contributed to at least 10 deaths in the Thai capital.

The Indian Embassy stated through a post on X that they are monitoring the situation closely with Thai authorities. As per the Embassy's reports, no Indian citizens have been involved in untoward incidents so far. They reassured that all officials from the Embassy in Bangkok and the Consulate in Chiang Mai are safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025