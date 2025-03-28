Devastating Quake in Thailand and Myanmar: Indian Embassy Issues Helpline

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the regions of Thailand and Myanmar, causing devastation and prompting immediate emergency responses. The Indian Embassy in Thailand has quickly issued a helpline number, urging Indian nationals to reach out in times of need.

The earthquake had its epicentre near the city of Mandalay in Myanmar, shaking the ground at midday with a depth recorded at 10 kilometres, reported by the United States Geological Survey. The calamitous tremors resulted in at least 144 fatalities in Myanmar and injured 730 individuals. In Bangkok, the collapse of a high-rise under construction contributed to at least 10 deaths in the Thai capital.

The Indian Embassy stated through a post on X that they are monitoring the situation closely with Thai authorities. As per the Embassy's reports, no Indian citizens have been involved in untoward incidents so far. They reassured that all officials from the Embassy in Bangkok and the Consulate in Chiang Mai are safe.

