Odisha Swelters Under Scorching Heatwave

Heatwave conditions gripped Odisha on Sunday, as the mercury soared above 40 degrees Celsius in eight locations.

Leading the heat charts, Boudh town sizzled at 41.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Jharsuguda recorded 41.6 degrees, and Sambalpur noted 41.2 degrees.

Western Odisha towns Hirakud, Bolangir, and Titlagarh also faced temperatures of 41 degrees each, according to Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre's latest updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)