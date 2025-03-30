Odisha Swelters Under Scorching Heatwave
Odisha continues to face intense heatwave conditions with eight regions recording temperatures above 40°C, with Boudh being the hottest at 41.8°C. The state's weather office predicts no significant change in temperature over the next five days, as several towns remain sweltering.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Heatwave conditions gripped Odisha on Sunday, as the mercury soared above 40 degrees Celsius in eight locations.
Leading the heat charts, Boudh town sizzled at 41.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Jharsuguda recorded 41.6 degrees, and Sambalpur noted 41.2 degrees.
Western Odisha towns Hirakud, Bolangir, and Titlagarh also faced temperatures of 41 degrees each, according to Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre's latest updates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cocoa Resilience: Fighting Climate Challenges in Indonesia
Nature-Based Solutions: Africa’s Answer to Climate Risks and Sustainable Growth
Mumbai Heatwave Continues: Scorching Temperatures Forecasted
West Bengal Braces for Heatwave and Weather Shifts
Odisha Sizzles Under Intense Heatwave: IMD Issues Alerts