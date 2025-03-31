Left Menu

Tonga's Earthquake: Tsunami Threat Averted

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Tonga, but the tsunami warning has been cancelled. The US Geological Survey confirmed there were no reports of damage. The quake's epicenter was 73km southeast of Pangai on Lifuka island, at a depth of 29km.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 00:57 IST
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake shook the Pacific Island kingdom of Tonga on an early Sunday morning, initially sparking fears of a tsunami.

However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has announced that the tsunami threat has been cancelled, assuring residents that the threat has now passed.

No reports of damage have emerged from the main island of Tongatapu or its outer islands. The quake's epicenter was located 73km southeast of the village of Pangai on Lifuka island, with a depth of 29km, according to the USGS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

