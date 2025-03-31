Myanmar Earthquake Tragedy: Rising Death Toll and Destruction
The death toll from the recent earthquake in Myanmar has surpassed 1,700. The disaster, which struck with a 7.7 magnitude, also left 3,400 injured and over 300 missing, causing widespread destruction in major areas including Naypitaw and Mandalay.
An earthquake of 7.7 magnitude has devastated Myanmar, increasing the death toll to over 1,700 as more bodies are discovered from the rubble.
According to Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, a government representative, the catastrophe injured 3,400 people and left more than 300 missing across the nation.
Major damages were reported in Naypitaw and Mandalay, highlighting the widespread impact and urgent need for international assistance.
