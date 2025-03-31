Left Menu

Myanmar Earthquake Tragedy: Rising Death Toll and Destruction

The death toll from the recent earthquake in Myanmar has surpassed 1,700. The disaster, which struck with a 7.7 magnitude, also left 3,400 injured and over 300 missing, causing widespread destruction in major areas including Naypitaw and Mandalay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandalay | Updated: 31-03-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 09:50 IST
Myanmar Earthquake Tragedy: Rising Death Toll and Destruction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

An earthquake of 7.7 magnitude has devastated Myanmar, increasing the death toll to over 1,700 as more bodies are discovered from the rubble.

According to Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, a government representative, the catastrophe injured 3,400 people and left more than 300 missing across the nation.

Major damages were reported in Naypitaw and Mandalay, highlighting the widespread impact and urgent need for international assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025