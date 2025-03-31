Myanmar Earthquake Tragedy: A Nation's Struggle for Survival

The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Myanmar has climbed to more than 1,700, as rescue operations continue amid challenging conditions, according to the military-led government.

Government spokesman Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun confirmed on state television that an additional 3,400 individuals are injured and over 300 reported missing following the catastrophic 7.7 magnitude quake. Previously, the death count stood at 1,644.

The seismic event resulted in widespread destruction, notably in Naypitaw and Mandalay, and occurred during Friday prayers for Muslims during Ramadan. Many worshippers perished when mosques collapsed, indicating a dire humanitarian situation with inaccurate official casualty figures.

Damage from the quake extended significantly to the U Hla Thein monastery in Mandalay, where 270 monks were taking exams. At the last report, 70 monks had escaped, 50 were confirmed dead, and 150 remained missing.

The true extent of the devastation is believed to far exceed initial reports due to communication disruptions. Lauren Ellery of the International Rescue Committee stated that a state of emergency is in effect in six regions, but assessing needs accurately remains difficult.

Significant damage has been reported in Mandalay and other regions, with rescue operations hampered by a lack of equipment. In neighboring Thailand, the earthquake led to the collapse of a high-rise in Bangkok, causing further casualties and complicating rescue efforts.

Bangkok's governor remains hopeful of finding survivors under the rubble, despite the challenges faced. Efforts continue across both nations, underlining the importance of international support in mitigating the crisis's impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)