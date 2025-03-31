Left Menu

Bangkok Tower Collapse Sparks Major Probe

Thai authorities are investigating the collapse of a Bangkok office tower during Friday's earthquake, which otherwise caused limited damage in the capital. The disaster has prompted a wider review of building safety standards in the city. Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Updated: 31-03-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:14 IST
The collapse of a single office tower in Bangkok after Friday's earthquake has raised serious concerns over building safety in the city. Thai authorities say they are investigating the incident that left 78 people missing amid what was largely superficial damage elsewhere in the capital.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt emphasized the urgency of rescue operations at the site, urging a focus on locating and saving any possible survivors trapped in the rubble of the 30-story tower. The magnitude 7.7 quake, centered over 800 miles away in Myanmar, resulted in more than 1,700 deaths, primarily in Myanmar, and at least 18 in Thailand.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced the formation of an investigation committee tasked with identifying the causes of the collapse, which may involve factors related to the building's design, construction, or inspections. Meanwhile, shares of project developer Italian Thai Development dropped 27% following the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

