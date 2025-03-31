Inferno at Greater Noida's Cooler Factory

A devastating fire erupted at a cooler manufacturing factory in Greater Noida's Ecotech 3 on Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen from afar, though fortunately, no casualties have been reported, and no one is trapped, according to Anil Kumar Pandey of the Ecotech Police station.

The fire at Ocean Mold Plast factory began around 1:30 PM, prompting the deployment of 26 fire tenders as part of ongoing firefighting efforts. The flames have spread to adjacent shops and factories, raising concerns about further damage. Initial reports suggest a short circuit might have ignited the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)