Inferno at Greater Noida's Cooler Factory
A massive fire erupted at Ocean Mold Plast factory in Greater Noida, with 26 fire tenders engaged in controlling the blaze. No casualties have been reported, and initial investigations suggest a short circuit as the cause. The fire threatens nearby shops and factories.
- Country:
- India
A devastating fire erupted at a cooler manufacturing factory in Greater Noida's Ecotech 3 on Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed.
Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen from afar, though fortunately, no casualties have been reported, and no one is trapped, according to Anil Kumar Pandey of the Ecotech Police station.
The fire at Ocean Mold Plast factory began around 1:30 PM, prompting the deployment of 26 fire tenders as part of ongoing firefighting efforts. The flames have spread to adjacent shops and factories, raising concerns about further damage. Initial reports suggest a short circuit might have ignited the blaze.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tribal Tensions Erupt in Madhya Pradesh: Fatal Clashes Between Police and Villagers
Rising Violence Against Police: A Grave Concern in Bihar
Tragic Clash: Police Officer Killed in Madhya Pradesh Mob Attack
Punjab Police Cracks Down on Hawala Operators in Drug Trafficking Case
Railway Police Nab Drug Smugglers, Seize Over 40 Kg of Ganja