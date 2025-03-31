Left Menu

Inferno at Greater Noida's Cooler Factory

A massive fire erupted at Ocean Mold Plast factory in Greater Noida, with 26 fire tenders engaged in controlling the blaze. No casualties have been reported, and initial investigations suggest a short circuit as the cause. The fire threatens nearby shops and factories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:12 IST
Inferno at Greater Noida's Cooler Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted at a cooler manufacturing factory in Greater Noida's Ecotech 3 on Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen from afar, though fortunately, no casualties have been reported, and no one is trapped, according to Anil Kumar Pandey of the Ecotech Police station.

The fire at Ocean Mold Plast factory began around 1:30 PM, prompting the deployment of 26 fire tenders as part of ongoing firefighting efforts. The flames have spread to adjacent shops and factories, raising concerns about further damage. Initial reports suggest a short circuit might have ignited the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025