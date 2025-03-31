Left Menu

Bangkok Skyscraper Collapse: Investigations Reveal Corruption and Substandard Materials

A Bangkok skyscraper collapsed amidst allegations of corruption and substandard materials, killing at least 12 people. Authorities are investigating potential construction issues and the use of subpar steel. The incident highlights serious concerns over construction practices and government oversight in Thailand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:34 IST
Bangkok Skyscraper Collapse: Investigations Reveal Corruption and Substandard Materials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Bangkok skyscraper collapsed last week during an earthquake, killing at least 12 people. An anti-corruption watchdog flagged irregularities in the construction prior to the disaster, raising concerns over the materials used.

Authorities are investigating, and initial tests showed substandard steel present in the wreckage. The unfinished tower was a joint venture by a Chinese and a Thai company.

The Thai government has ordered a thorough investigation, while the site continues to be searched for those still missing. The incident underscores mounting issues with construction oversight and materials in Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025