Bangkok Skyscraper Collapse: Investigations Reveal Corruption and Substandard Materials

A Bangkok skyscraper collapsed last week during an earthquake, killing at least 12 people. An anti-corruption watchdog flagged irregularities in the construction prior to the disaster, raising concerns over the materials used.

Authorities are investigating, and initial tests showed substandard steel present in the wreckage. The unfinished tower was a joint venture by a Chinese and a Thai company.

The Thai government has ordered a thorough investigation, while the site continues to be searched for those still missing. The incident underscores mounting issues with construction oversight and materials in Thailand.

