Tragic Excavator Accident Claims Life in Thane
A 48-year-old woman, identified as Rajshri Jadhav, tragically died after getting entangled in an excavator at a dumping yard in Thane city. The incident occurred at the CP Talao transfer station as she was collecting scrap. Authorities are currently investigating the situation further.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman lost her life in a tragic incident involving an excavator in Thane city on Monday evening.
The unfortunate accident took place at the CP Talao dumping yard, as confirmed by TMC disaster management cell chief, Yasin Tadvi.
Rajshri Jadhav, a resident of Bhim Nagar, met with the fatal incident while picking up scrap from the transfer station. The Sri Nagar police have launched an investigation to uncover more details about the circumstances surrounding this incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
