Tragic Excavator Accident Claims Life in Thane

A woman lost her life in a tragic incident involving an excavator in Thane city on Monday evening.

The unfortunate accident took place at the CP Talao dumping yard, as confirmed by TMC disaster management cell chief, Yasin Tadvi.

Rajshri Jadhav, a resident of Bhim Nagar, met with the fatal incident while picking up scrap from the transfer station. The Sri Nagar police have launched an investigation to uncover more details about the circumstances surrounding this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)