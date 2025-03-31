Left Menu

Tragic Excavator Accident Claims Life in Thane

A 48-year-old woman, identified as Rajshri Jadhav, tragically died after getting entangled in an excavator at a dumping yard in Thane city. The incident occurred at the CP Talao transfer station as she was collecting scrap. Authorities are currently investigating the situation further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:09 IST
Tragic Excavator Accident Claims Life in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman lost her life in a tragic incident involving an excavator in Thane city on Monday evening.

The unfortunate accident took place at the CP Talao dumping yard, as confirmed by TMC disaster management cell chief, Yasin Tadvi.

Rajshri Jadhav, a resident of Bhim Nagar, met with the fatal incident while picking up scrap from the transfer station. The Sri Nagar police have launched an investigation to uncover more details about the circumstances surrounding this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025