India's Forest Crisis: A Land Under Siege
Over 13,000 square kilometres of forest in 25 Indian states and Union territories are encroached upon, according to the environment ministry. The National Green Tribunal had directed a data compilation. States like Madhya Pradesh and Assam show significant encroachment. The Forest Rights Act is vital for determining legitimate land ownership.
In a stark revelation, over 13,000 square kilometres of forest land — surpassing the combined size of Delhi, Sikkim, and Goa — are under encroachment across 25 Indian states and Union territories. The Union environment ministry presented this data, highlighting significant threats to the recorded forest areas. This comes merely a year after the National Green Tribunal's intervention following a report indicating extensive encroachment.
While states like Madhya Pradesh top the charts with over 5,460 square kilometres affected, Assam too, faces a severe issue with more than 3,620 square kilometres under threat. Meanwhile, Karnataka and Maharashtra report significant numbers as well, indicating a nationwide crisis that places protected natural reserves in grave danger.
The ongoing legal battle, centered on the Forest Rights Act of 2006, aims to clarify land ownership, a critical component in distinguishing between rightful inhabitants and unlawful encroachers. Set for a Supreme Court hearing, the Act's future hangs in the balance, with substantial implications for India's ecological and tribal landscapes.
