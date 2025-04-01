Iran's Contentious Nuclear Ambitions and Global Tensions
The article discusses Iran's complex and widely spread nuclear program, including key facilities like Natanz and Fordow. Tensions escalate as Iran expands its uranium enrichment, nearing weapons-grade levels. Formerly halted by a 2015 agreement, these developments have raised global concerns and prompted threats from the U.S. and Israel.
U.S. President Donald Trump warned this week of potential bombing if Iran does not negotiate with the U.S. regarding its nuclear program. This statement adds to Israel's long-standing threat to target Iran's nuclear facilities.
Iran's nuclear program spans numerous locations, some of which are fortified underground. Despite historical threats of Israeli airstrikes, only certain sites are heavily protected. The U.S. and U.N. believe Iran discontinued a secretive nuclear weapons program in 2003, a claim Iran denies.
Iran agreed to curb its nuclear activities under a 2015 deal, receiving sanction relief. This pact disintegrated after Trump withdrew the U.S. in 2018, leading Iran to abandon restrictions and rapidly enhance its uranium enrichment capabilities. Iran's atomic operations at sites like Natanz and Fordow are extensive. Furthermore, the expansion has fueled international debates over the nation's intentions and capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
