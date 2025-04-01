Left Menu

Devastation and Uncertainty: Myanmar's Deadly Earthquake Crisis

Myanmar faces devastation after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake killed over 2,700 people. With the death toll expected to surpass 3,000, aid groups urgently call for support as ongoing civil war complicates rescue efforts. The quake also affected neighboring Thailand, while ongoing aftershocks exacerbate the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:44 IST
Devastation and Uncertainty: Myanmar's Deadly Earthquake Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Aid organizations in Myanmar on Tuesday detailed scenes of devastation and desperation after a powerful earthquake killed more than 2,700 people. They emphasized the urgent need for food, water, and shelter, warning that the window to find survivors is rapidly closing.

Military ruler Min Aung Hlaing indicated that the death toll from Friday's 7.7 magnitude quake could surpass 3,000, with 4,521 reported injured and 441 missing. He noted that most of the missing are presumed dead. The earthquake, the strongest in over a century, demolished ancient and modern structures, causing substantial damage to key areas like Mandalay and Naypyitaw.

The disaster follows a 2021 coup that returned the military to power, severely impacting Myanmar's economy and governance. Amid accusations of military atrocities and ongoing civil conflict, rescue efforts are hindered by infrastructure damage and regional unrest. This complex situation is challenging aid operations and elevating the need for urgent humanitarian assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025