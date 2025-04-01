Devastation and Uncertainty: Myanmar's Deadly Earthquake Crisis

Aid organizations in Myanmar on Tuesday detailed scenes of devastation and desperation after a powerful earthquake killed more than 2,700 people. They emphasized the urgent need for food, water, and shelter, warning that the window to find survivors is rapidly closing.

Military ruler Min Aung Hlaing indicated that the death toll from Friday's 7.7 magnitude quake could surpass 3,000, with 4,521 reported injured and 441 missing. He noted that most of the missing are presumed dead. The earthquake, the strongest in over a century, demolished ancient and modern structures, causing substantial damage to key areas like Mandalay and Naypyitaw.

The disaster follows a 2021 coup that returned the military to power, severely impacting Myanmar's economy and governance. Amid accusations of military atrocities and ongoing civil conflict, rescue efforts are hindered by infrastructure damage and regional unrest. This complex situation is challenging aid operations and elevating the need for urgent humanitarian assistance.

