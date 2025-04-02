Left Menu

Breakthroughs in Cardiac Therapies: Minimally Invasive Advances and Oral Medication Efficacy

Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes medication, Rybelsus, delivers similar cardiovascular benefits as injectable forms, reducing heart-related risks by 14% in a large trial. Additionally, recent studies indicate that minimally invasive heart procedures may be more beneficial than traditional surgery for certain patients. Experts shared their findings at the American College of Cardiology meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:31 IST
Novo Nordisk's oral diabetes medication, Rybelsus, provides impressive cardiovascular benefits akin to injectable alternatives, researchers announced at the American College of Cardiology meeting in Chicago. In a significant trial, Rybelsus lowered heart-related death risks by 14%, including substantial reductions in non-fatal heart attacks and strokes.

Meanwhile, new findings revealed at the same conference suggest that minimally invasive heart procedures could surpass traditional surgery for some patients. Studies demonstrated that patients undergoing these less invasive methods had similar or even better outcomes in terms of major cardiac events over a five-year period.

The revelations, highlighting advances in cardiac treatment, may reshape clinical approaches. While more research is needed, the promising results for oral diabetes medications and minimally invasive procedures are poised to influence patient care significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

