Recurring Inferno: Fire Strikes Twice in Gandhi Nagar
A fire broke out again in a Delhi building's Gandhi Nagar area, the second occurrence in a week. No casualties were reported. The fire, caused by a short circuit, damaged household belongings. Three fire tenders were dispatched to control the flames.
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted once more in a building located in Delhi's bustling Gandhi Nagar area, marking the second incident at the same site in just a week, according to officials.
No casualties have been reported, with officials confirming the cause of the blaze was a short circuit. The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at 3.42 pm concerning the fire in Peepal Wali Gali's Gali Number 5.
Fire officer Anoop Singh stated that three fire tenders were promptly dispatched to extinguish the flames. He also noted that a similar fire had occurred on March 29, which, despite causing no injuries, resulted in damage to household belongings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- Delhi
- Gandhi Nagar
- short circuit
- fire tenders
- casualties
- emergency
- flames
- Anoop Singh
- incident
ALSO READ
Peru Declares Emergency Amid Surge in Violence After Singer's Death
Global Health Alert: WHO Declares Continued Public Health Emergency Amidst Escalating Mpox Crisis in 2025
Escalation in Gaza: Rising Civilian Casualties and International Concerns
Kremlin Alarmed by Escalating Civilian Casualties in Gaza
Proactive Crisis Management: The Ready 2 Respond Model for Emergency Preparedness