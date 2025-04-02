Recurring Inferno: Fire Strikes Twice in Gandhi Nagar

A fire erupted once more in a building located in Delhi's bustling Gandhi Nagar area, marking the second incident at the same site in just a week, according to officials.

No casualties have been reported, with officials confirming the cause of the blaze was a short circuit. The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at 3.42 pm concerning the fire in Peepal Wali Gali's Gali Number 5.

Fire officer Anoop Singh stated that three fire tenders were promptly dispatched to extinguish the flames. He also noted that a similar fire had occurred on March 29, which, despite causing no injuries, resulted in damage to household belongings.

(With inputs from agencies.)