Myanmar's Desperate Plea: Aid Amidst Chaos and Controversy

Amidst a devastating earthquake that has shattered lives and infrastructure, Myanmar's leader Min Aung Hlaing is departing for a regional summit, marking a rare appearance since the military coup.

The earthquake, registering a magnitude of 7.7, has wreaked havoc on a nation already embroiled in civil turmoil, leading to a dire humanitarian crisis.

International aid agencies are urging Myanmar to ease restrictions and enable vital humanitarian assistance as concerns rise over the escalating human suffering and potential for further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)