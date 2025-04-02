Myanmar's Desperate Plea: Aid Amidst Chaos and Controversy
Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's leader, will attend a regional summit following a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake. The disaster has left over 3,000 dead and millions without basic necessities. Aid efforts are hampered by security measures amidst an ongoing civil war, calling for international intervention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:56 IST
Amidst a devastating earthquake that has shattered lives and infrastructure, Myanmar's leader Min Aung Hlaing is departing for a regional summit, marking a rare appearance since the military coup.
The earthquake, registering a magnitude of 7.7, has wreaked havoc on a nation already embroiled in civil turmoil, leading to a dire humanitarian crisis.
International aid agencies are urging Myanmar to ease restrictions and enable vital humanitarian assistance as concerns rise over the escalating human suffering and potential for further conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- aid
- earthquake
- Min Aung Hlaing
- disaster
- crisis
- ceasefire
- humanitarian
- summit
- military
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delta Jet's Close Call: Averted Runway Disaster at LaGuardia
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Amidst Fragile Ceasefire
Renewed Tensions: Israel's Airstrikes Shatter Gaza Ceasefire
Ceasefire in Turmoil: Renewed Violence in Gaza
Hamas warns that Israel's new attacks in Gaza breach the ceasefire and put the fate of the hostages in jeopardy, reports AP.