Maharashtra's Strategic Water Acquisition: A Lifeline for Marathwada Villages

The Maharashtra government has taken decisive action to combat the water crisis affecting the Marathwada region by acquiring 70 private wells. This initiative will supply vital drinking water to 62 villages, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Amid the severe heat of summer, a total of 21 villages and three hamlets are receiving water deliveries from 19 tankers, as detailed in a report from the divisional commissioner's office.

Specifically, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has seen the acquisition of 34 wells, while Hingoli and Nanded have added 15 and 21 wells, respectively. Out of the 19 tankers, 17 are stationed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and two are operating in Nanded, according to the report.

