Generational Floods and Tornadoes Ravage U.S. South and Midwest

The National Weather Service has issued dire warnings of 'generational' flooding affecting the U.S. South and Midwest. Widespread storms from Texas to Michigan have unleashed tornadoes, resulting in two confirmed fatalities and widespread destruction.

On Wednesday, at least 19 tornadoes were reported, leveling homes and businesses, injuring eight individuals, and rendering hundreds of thousands without power. This marks merely the onset of a potentially historic multiple-day heavy rainfall event, according to NWS experts.

The looming threat is particularly concerning for Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Mississippi, where rainfall may total up to 15 inches by the weekend, creating an imminent risk of rivers overflowing. States including Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee have declared emergencys as officials grapple with severe thunderstorms, additional tornado threats, hail, and life-threatening flooding conditions.

