Delhi's Bold Step: Artificial Rain to Combat Pollution
The Delhi government is planning to trial artificial rain in efforts to combat air pollution, with a tentative schedule set for May. The trial aims to assess the feasibility and environmental impact of cloud seeding as a pollution control method. Initial tests will analyze potential health and environmental risks.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is preparing to trial artificial rain this coming May as part of its concerted campaign to control the city's air pollution crisis. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the potential of cloud seeding to manage pollution levels effectively.
The trial's location will be finalized by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and IIT Kanpur, as outlined by Sirsa. He pointed out that this initiative is part of a wider strategy employing various methods to curb pollution.
Identifying the urgency of the situation, Sirsa noted, "This is a war against pollution," and mentioned that detailed reports have been commissioned to evaluate the effects of the chemicals used in cloud seeding on both human health and the environment. Based on these findings, the government will decide whether to scale up the project across Delhi should the trial prove successful during severe pollution periods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Venture Global LNG's Louisiana Project Nears Export Approval Amid Environmental Debates
Mall Shutdown: Bombay High Court Acts Against Environmental Violations
Telangana's Economic and Environmental Surge: A 2025 Outlook
Adani Group's Environmental Challenges: Legal Battles Threaten India's Billionaire Projects
Bengaluru's New Airport Vision: Navigating Infrastructure and Environmental Challenges