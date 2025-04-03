Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Step: Artificial Rain to Combat Pollution

The Delhi government is planning to trial artificial rain in efforts to combat air pollution, with a tentative schedule set for May. The trial aims to assess the feasibility and environmental impact of cloud seeding as a pollution control method. Initial tests will analyze potential health and environmental risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:24 IST
Delhi's Bold Step: Artificial Rain to Combat Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is preparing to trial artificial rain this coming May as part of its concerted campaign to control the city's air pollution crisis. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the potential of cloud seeding to manage pollution levels effectively.

The trial's location will be finalized by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and IIT Kanpur, as outlined by Sirsa. He pointed out that this initiative is part of a wider strategy employing various methods to curb pollution.

Identifying the urgency of the situation, Sirsa noted, "This is a war against pollution," and mentioned that detailed reports have been commissioned to evaluate the effects of the chemicals used in cloud seeding on both human health and the environment. Based on these findings, the government will decide whether to scale up the project across Delhi should the trial prove successful during severe pollution periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025