Delhi's Bold Step: Artificial Rain to Combat Pollution

The Delhi government is preparing to trial artificial rain this coming May as part of its concerted campaign to control the city's air pollution crisis. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the potential of cloud seeding to manage pollution levels effectively.

The trial's location will be finalized by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and IIT Kanpur, as outlined by Sirsa. He pointed out that this initiative is part of a wider strategy employing various methods to curb pollution.

Identifying the urgency of the situation, Sirsa noted, "This is a war against pollution," and mentioned that detailed reports have been commissioned to evaluate the effects of the chemicals used in cloud seeding on both human health and the environment. Based on these findings, the government will decide whether to scale up the project across Delhi should the trial prove successful during severe pollution periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)