Thunderstorm Threat Looms Over Mumbai: IMD Issues Urgent Warning

Mumbai faces a looming thunderstorm threat as the India Meteorological Department warns of potential light rain and gusty winds. Residents are advised to exercise caution while stepping out. The early onset of adverse weather comes amid an already hot and humid day in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:11 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a significant warning regarding a potential thunderstorm set to hit Mumbai on Friday evening. The advisory, released at 4:30 PM, alerts residents about the likelihood of light rains accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated locations.

With Mumbai grappling with intense heat and humidity since morning, the sudden atmospheric shift could impact the city notably. The IMD has urged residents to undertake necessary precautions while venturing outdoors during this period.

On the infrastructure front, the Central Railway's mainline services faced disruptions earlier in the day when a corrugated sheet roof was swept by strong winds and struck overhead power lines near Atgaon, interrupting services between Kasara and Kalyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

