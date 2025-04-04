Thunderstorm Threat Looms Over Mumbai: IMD Issues Urgent Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a significant warning regarding a potential thunderstorm set to hit Mumbai on Friday evening. The advisory, released at 4:30 PM, alerts residents about the likelihood of light rains accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated locations.

With Mumbai grappling with intense heat and humidity since morning, the sudden atmospheric shift could impact the city notably. The IMD has urged residents to undertake necessary precautions while venturing outdoors during this period.

On the infrastructure front, the Central Railway's mainline services faced disruptions earlier in the day when a corrugated sheet roof was swept by strong winds and struck overhead power lines near Atgaon, interrupting services between Kasara and Kalyan.

